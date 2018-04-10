Global Blue targets pre-summer Amsterdam listing - sources

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Shopping tax refund firm Global Blue is targeting a pre-summer stock market listing in Amsterdam as it seeks to take advantage of robust equities valuations, people close to the matter told Reuters.

Silver Lake, which has controlled Global Blue since 2012, is expected to sell shares worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in a deal which could value the firm at more than 4 billion euros including debt, they said.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are organising the initial public offering as global coordinators with the help of bookrunners including UBS , the people added.

Silver Lake was not immediately available for comment. Partners Group, which has a minority stake in Global Blue, declined to comment, while the banks also declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8118 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Oliver Hirt and Toby Sterling; Editing by Christoph Steitz)