April 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s CPI Property Group and Aroundtown SA on Wednesday offered to buy London-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments in a deal valued at about 1.57 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

Globalworth shareholders will be entitled to get 7 euros per share in cash, CPI said. ($1 = 0.8358 euros) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)