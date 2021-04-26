Globalworth says bid from investor group undervalues company

April 26 (Reuters) - Globalworth Real Estate Investments said on Monday a joint bid from two investors significantly undervalues the company at around $1.9 billion.

The company said the offer price from CPI Property Group SA and Aroundtown SA of 7 euros per Globalworth share represents a discount of more than 27% to the company’s six-month volume-weighted average price as of February 2020, and asked shareholders not to take action on the offer. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)