FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
June 19, 2018 / 6:41 AM / in an hour

Thai Glow Energy shares climb after PTT unveils potential $2.8 bln stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Thai electricity firm Glow Energy Pcl climbed over 3 percent on Tuesday after state-owned PTT Pcl said its unit Global Power Synergy Pcl proposed to acquire a 69.11 percent stake in Glow from unnamed major shareholders.

GPSC is now negotiating a share sale and purchase agreement with Glow’s major shareholders, PTT said in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday. France’s Engie PA holds a 69.11 percent stake in Glow.

PTT did not indicate a price for the deal but, based on Glow’s current market prices, it could be around $2.8 billion. GPSC would also be required to make a tender offer for the remaining shares of Glow after the 69.11 percent stake purchase.

GPSC shares down 1.4 pct by Tuesday afternoon. ($1 = 32.7100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.