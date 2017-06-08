FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Singapore's Global Logistic says to accept offers by end-June
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 months ago

Singapore's Global Logistic says to accept offers by end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said on Thursday short-listed bidders for the firm should submit their proposals by end-June.

Reuters reported in February, citing sources familiar with the process, that private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for the firm.

GLP, backed by sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, said no binding proposals have been received yet and the firm's special committee will conduct a review of all terms of the proposals prior to making a recommendation.

GLP's customers include Amazon and JD.Com. It operates industrial properties worldwide worth about $40 billion and earns two-thirds of its revenue from China.

The company, which has a market value of $10.3 billion, closed up 0.3 percent at S$2.94 on Thursday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.