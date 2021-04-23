Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

GM commits to doubling ad spending with Black-owned media

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Friday said it will double its commitment to spending with Black-owned media to 4% of its ad budget next year with a target of reaching 8% by 2025.

GM had come under criticism from some Black media leaders for not spending enough of the U.S. automaker’s ad budget with Black-owned media. GM said it will spend 2% of its annual budget this year with Black-owned media. (Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

