Striking Canadian union approves deal with GM

MONTREAL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co. on Monday welcomed the ratification of a new four-year agreement by unionized workers at its SUV plant in Ontario, Canada, ending a near month-long strike.

The U.S. auto giant and the union reached a tentative deal on Friday. About 2,500 workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll walked off the job on Sept. 18 after GM rejected a union call to designate the factory as the lead production site for its popular Chevrolet Equinox model in North America. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler)