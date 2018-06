DETROIT, June 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday that the No. 1 U.S. automaker currently has no projects underway with ride-sharing company Lyft, in which it has a 9 percent stake.

Rival automaker Ford Motor Co announced last year it would collaborate with Lyft to deploy Ford self-driving vehicles on the ride-services company’s network in large numbers by 2021. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)