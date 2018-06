June 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens would retire after more than 40 years with the company, effective March 1, 2019.

The automaker said Dhivya Suryadevara will be appointed chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1, 2018. (bit.ly/2LKwgDK) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)