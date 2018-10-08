FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 8, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

GM China sales drop 15 pct in Q3 as market stalls

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s China sales fell 14.9 percent in the third quarter of the year, hit by a wider slowdown in the market and faltering Chinese economic growth amid a whipsawing trade war with the United States.

The U.S. car maker sold 835,934 vehicles in the July-September quarter, down from the same period the year before, which the firm said was due to a “softening” vehicle market and issues shifting to a new engine system with its Buick brand.

China’s automobile sales have been falling in recent months, hurt by a slowing economy and due to trade frictions with the United States making consumers cautious about spending.

GM’s second-quarter sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, had inched up 0.7 percent, slowing from an 8 percent rise in the January-March quarter. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.