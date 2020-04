BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China fell 43.3% in the first three months this year compared with the same period last year, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the world’s biggest auto market.

GM, China’s second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 461,716 vehicles in the country in the first quarter this year, the company said in a statement, after it reported a second straight decline in annual sales in 2019.