Company News
July 3, 2020 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM delivered 713,600 units in Q2 in China, down 5% y/y

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China fell at a slower pace of 5.3% between April and June compared with the same period last year, as the Detroit automaker’s China operations recover from coronavirus-induced lows.

GM, China’s second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 713,600 vehicles in the country in the second quarter this year, the company said in a statement, after it reported a 43% sales drop in the first quarter due to the pandemic.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam

