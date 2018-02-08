GM's January China vehicle sales climb 14.5 pct y/y

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM) sales in China last month increased 14.5 percent from a year earlier to 367,712 vehicles, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The results compare to a 13.1 percent year-on-year increase in volume GM achieved in December.

GM’s sales volume in 2017 was 4.04 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year ago.

The company did not disclose a forecast for its sales this year in the world’s biggest auto market. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)