GM sued over allegedly defective fuel pumps in diesel trucks

General Motors has been hit with a proposed class action in San Francisco federal court accusing it of selling diesel trucks with defective fuel pumps to thousands of consumers in California and Texas.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit accuses the Michigan-based automaker of violations of various California and Texas consumer protection laws and unjust enrichment. It is seeking actual and punitive damages on behalf of Chevrolet and GMC truck owners and an order requiring GM to adequately disclose and repair the defects.

