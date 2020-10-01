Goldman to buy GM's credit card unit for $2.5 bln -WSJ

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is buying General Motors Co’s credit card business for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank won the bidding for the deal over Barclays Plc, according to the report here&data=02%7C01%7CAbhishek.Manikandan%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cba55c67b756e4d3bbb4d08d866356382%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637371726799526708&sdata=p4OPaBUlzJdAr8463lce6rag8lSj%2FKa6WrqQ8RS7w40%3D&reserved=0.

Goldman Sachs, GM and Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)