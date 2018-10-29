FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

GM says Obama-era fuel efficiency rules not 'feasible' -filing

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said that Obama era rules aiming to hike fleetwide fuel efficiency to more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025 are “not technologically feasible or economically practicable” and called for a more modest annual increase in requirements.

The largest U.S. automaker said in comments made public on Monday that it does not endorse a Trump administration proposal to freeze fuel efficiency requirements at 2020 levels, and said it instead favors an increase in standards based on “historic rates.” (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

