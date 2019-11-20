GM sues FCA, alleging corruption of bargaining process with union

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Autombiles NV , alleging that its rival engaged in bribery to corrupt the bargaining process with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and gain wage and work practices advantages over GM.

GM said will seek “substantial damages” in the case, which stems from an ongoing federal probe into the UAW and FCA. GM General Counsel Craig Glidden told reporters that the lawsuit has nothing to do with FCA’s planned merger with PSA and the automaker does not intend to file suit against the UAW. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis)