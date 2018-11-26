Company News
November 26, 2018

GM to make major announcement about its global operations Monday-union

TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is set to make a major announcement on Monday that will affect its global operations, a Canadian union said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came after a local TV news channel said GM was planning to close all operations at a plant in Oshawa, Ontario, near Toronto.

The Canadian workers union said it had been informed by GM that there would be no product allocated to the plant in Oshawa after December 2019. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Peter Cooney)

