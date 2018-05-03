FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 3, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM trust, with new counsel, revisits deal in long-running bankruptcy case

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A trust for General Motors holding many of the carmaker’s liabilities from before its 2009 bankruptcy has revived a deal with plaintiffs suing over faulty ignition switches that might require the company to pay $1 billion in shares to resolve millions of claims.

In a filing on Wednesday night, the trust asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan to set a hearing to approve a settlement agreement similar to one that the trust itself had scrapped under its previous counsel last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HRg0zg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.