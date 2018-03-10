FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018 / 1:50 AM / 2 days ago

Under new counsel, GM trust revisits deal with ignition switch plaintiffs

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A trust for General Motors Co, which is holding many of the carmaker’s liabilities from before its 2009 bankruptcy, is renewing talks over a settlement with plaintiffs suing over faulty ignition switches after a judge sharply rebuked the trust and its previous lawyers.

The claims stem from GM’s 2014 recall of 2.6 million vehicles with defective ignition switches that have been linked to 124 deaths. The claims have since expanded to include millions of financial loss claims and some 200 personal injury and wrongful death claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IgeMOn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
