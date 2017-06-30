FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Judge allows evidence on older GM ignition switches in new bellwether suit
June 30, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 months ago

Judge allows evidence on older GM ignition switches in new bellwether suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday ruled that a plaintiff suing General Motors alleging a defective ignition switch could present evidence about earlier models of the switch that were involved in fatal accidents.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan comes days ahead of the start of a new bellwether trial over an updated version of the flawed ignition switch that prompted GM to recall 2.6 million vehicles in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2svi8nC

