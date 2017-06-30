Judge allows evidence on older GM ignition switches in new bellwether suit

A federal judge on Friday ruled that a plaintiff suing General Motors alleging a defective ignition switch could present evidence about earlier models of the switch that were involved in fatal accidents.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan comes days ahead of the start of a new bellwether trial over an updated version of the flawed ignition switch that prompted GM to recall 2.6 million vehicles in 2014.

