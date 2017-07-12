FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suits over GM ignition switch go into second round
July 12, 2017 / 1:33 AM / a month ago

Suits over GM ignition switch go into second round

Opening statements began on Tuesday in the first trial in a case alleging an updated General Motors ignition switch was as flawed as a defective earlier model that was subject to safety recalls and led to several deaths.

Appearing in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiffs lawyer Nicholas Wise of Weitz & Luxenberg said the carmaker had been well aware of the risk that the updated version could slip out of place.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tLiOHG

