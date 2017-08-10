FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge in GM ignition switch suit reverses course on economic loss claims
August 10, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in 2 days

Judge in GM ignition switch suit reverses course on economic loss claims

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan has reconsidered his previous decision and allowed plaintiffs who sold their General Motors cars before a February 2014 recall over defective ignition switches to move forward with economic loss claims.

Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said on Wednesday he had been "too hasty" in ruling in June that plaintiffs who disposed of their vehicles before the recall notice was issued could not have realized any diminished value in their vehicles to claim economic losses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uulN7e

