GM must continue to face ignition switch economic loss claims -judge

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over defective General Motors ignition switches denied a summary judgment motion by the company on Tuesday, saying it was too early to rule on the plaintiffs’ economic loss claims.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said it would be “more efficient and sensible” to wait until the court had a chance to determine the admissibility of each side’s expert testimony.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q7gJo5