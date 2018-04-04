FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 4, 2018 / 8:28 PM / in 20 hours

GM must continue to face ignition switch economic loss claims -judge

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over defective General Motors ignition switches denied a summary judgment motion by the company on Tuesday, saying it was too early to rule on the plaintiffs’ economic loss claims.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said it would be “more efficient and sensible” to wait until the court had a chance to determine the admissibility of each side’s expert testimony.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q7gJo5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.