January 6, 2018 / 12:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Parties in GM ignition switch MDL spar over remaining cases

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Lawyers for General Motors and the roughly 1,800 plaintiffs with outstanding injury claims over the carmaker’s defective ignition switches on Thursday argued for different ways of resolving the cases.

At the center of the debate is the question of whether U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of New York’s Southern District Court, who has been presiding over the multidistrict litigation since 2014, should remand the remaining cases to state courts for trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CMjpAN

