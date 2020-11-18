General Motors launches use-based auto insurance with OnStar vehicle data

Nov 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday launched an auto insurance program with the help of its OnStar subsidiary, joining a growing field of companies hoping to cash in on the vast amounts of data generated by increasingly automated and connected cars.

The new auto policy is aimed at tailoring insurance rates to consumers based on individual driving behavior and use of vehicle safety systems. This contrasts with criteria such as age, gender, neighborhood or credit score frequently considered by insurers, but heavily criticized by consumer advocacy groups.

GM said it will use data from its on-board concierge device OnStar, which connects drivers to human operators who help with navigation or emergencies, but also collects precise data on driving patterns, such as hard braking and acceleration.

Tesla Inc this year outlined plans for a similar insurance, but has yet to launch the offer. Ford Motor Co in March struck a deal with Allstate Corp to allow some customers to directly share usage data.

Use-based auto insurance, often referred to as telematics, has been available for several years, but in the past required consumers to download a mobile app or plug a data recorder into the car. U.S. demand for telematics surged during the pandemic as Americans drove significantly less, according to data from research firm J.D. Power.

“We’re not the only (carmaker) out there with connected vehicles, but we have more data than the rest of the industry combined,” said Andrew Rose, GM’s vice president of insurance innovation.

The company’s OnStar insurance offer will initially roll out in Arizona and focus on braking, acceleration and general usage data.

GM aims to eventually expand to other states and include more sophisticated data, including vehicle tire pressure or how frequently drivers engage advanced assistance systems, such as blind spot detection, lane keeping and automated braking.

The company also hopes the system can eventually order vehicle replacement parts automatically after a crash to reduce repair time and costs.

Rose acknowledged the company would have to overcome regulatory hurdles with state insurance commissions, who have yet to approve the use of more granular data to calculate rates.

“But I think we can explain...there’s nothing fairer than deriving a rate based on how you drive,” Rose said. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)