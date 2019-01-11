GM raises 2018 earnings forecast

Jan 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it expects 2018 earnings per share to exceed its prior estimates, and forecast 2019 adjusted earnings per share above Wall Street expectations.

GM said in October it expected adjusted 2018 earnings of $5.80-$6.20.

The United States largest carmaker said 2019 earnings per share will be in the range of $6.50 to $7.00, above the $5.86 expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)