U.S. agency upgrades probe into 1.7 million GM vehicles

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday it is upgrading an investigation into 1.7 million General Motors Co vehicles for windshield wiper failures.

The auto safety agency opened the probe in November 2018 to see if GM needed to expand a 2016 recall of 2013 model year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs to cover additional vehicles.

The probe covers 2010-2012 and 2014-2016 Equinox and Terrain vehicles.

NHTSA said it has seen elevated failure rates in the 1.7 million vehicles, even though GM said the recalled vehicles have a much higher failure rate. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)