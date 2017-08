June 23 (Reuters) - * 23-Jun-2017 01:56:10 PM - GENERAL MOTORS REACHES CONFIDENTIAL SETTLEMENT WITH 203 PLAINTIFFS IN IGNITION SWITCH LITIGATION -- COURT FILING * 23-Jun-2017 01:57:02 PM - LAWYERS FOR GM SAY SETTLEMENT COULD RESOLVE HUNDREDS OF STATE COURT CLAIMS AS WELL -- COURT FILING