GM recalls 638,000 U.S. SUVs, trucks for unintended braking

Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling 638,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks because a wheel-speed sensor could fail and cause unintended braking, it said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and Yukon models, and some 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles.

GM said the sensor failure could result in unintended activation of the driveline protection system and cause unintended braking on the wheel on the opposite side of the failed sensor.

That could cause the vehicle to pull to one side unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash, it said.

GM said it is not aware of any crashes but found 150 field claims alleging the condition caused unintended braking or lateral-vehicle motion. (Reporting by David Shepardson)