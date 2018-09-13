FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

GM to recall more than 1 mln vehicles in the U.S.

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a document dated Sept. 12. (bit.ly/2x7IG2w)

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

