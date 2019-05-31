U.S. probes effectiveness of 2014 GM seat belt recall

May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is probing the effectiveness of General Motors Co’s recall in 2014 of 1.4 million vehicles to address a problem with flexible steel cables that connect safety belts to the seat-mounted pre-tensioner.

The recall covered the 2009-2010 model year Saturn Outlook and 2009-2014 Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs vehicles. Dealers were to inspect for signs of damage and replace pre-tensioners as needed. The auto safety agency said Friday it has received four reports from owners reporting anchor cable separations with no warning after the recall had been completed. GM did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)