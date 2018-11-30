Company News
November 30, 2018 / 5:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM CEO to meet with U.S. lawmakers over job cuts

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra plans to visit Capitol Hill next week to discuss the company’s plans to halt production at five plants in North America next year and cut up to 15,000 jobs, two congressional aides said on Friday.

The largest U.S. automaker has come under harsh criticism from lawmakers from both major political parties since Monday and from President Donald Trump. Barra is expected to meet with lawmakers from Michigan and Ohio, where GM plans to shutter three plants, as well as senior leaders in Congress. GM did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.