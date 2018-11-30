GM CEO to meet with U.S. lawmakers over job cuts

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra plans to visit Capitol Hill next week to discuss the company’s plans to halt production at five plants in North America next year and cut up to 15,000 jobs, two congressional aides said on Friday.

The largest U.S. automaker has come under harsh criticism from lawmakers from both major political parties since Monday and from President Donald Trump. Barra is expected to meet with lawmakers from Michigan and Ohio, where GM plans to shutter three plants, as well as senior leaders in Congress. GM did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Tom Brown)