GM CEO will meet with senators on job cuts Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra will meet with Ohio’s two U.S. senators on Wednesday about the Detroit automaker’s plans to idle five North American plants and cut up to 15,000 jobs.

The announcement comes as the United Auto Workers union on Monday sent a letter to GM formally objecting to the decision to end production in 2019 at four U.S. plants and said that decision violates commitments made by the company during contract talks in 2015. The decision to close an assembly plant in Ohio has come under fire from President Donald Trump and others. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)