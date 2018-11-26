GM to cut car production in North America, halt some models -source

Nov 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co plans to announce as early as Monday it will significantly cut car production in North America and stop building some low-selling car models, a source briefed on the matter said.

The decision comes as the largest U.S. automaker is poised announced it will idle an assembly plant in Canada. GM plans to announce a broader restructuring of its efforts as it shifts more of its focus toward electrified and autonomous vehicles, the source said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Nick Zieminski)