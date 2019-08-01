GM posts flat profit, handily beats analyst expectations

DETROIT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday posted a flat quarterly net profit that handily beat market expectations, helped by U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported second-quarter net income of $2.42 billion or $1.66 per share, compared with $2.39 billion or $1.66 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned $1.64 per share, well above analyst expectations of $1.44.