GM posts stronger-than-expected profit

An undated handout photo shows the new Cadillac Lyriq, one of the electric vehicles that General Motors Co said on October 20, 2020, that its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory will begin to produce. General Motors Co/Handout via REUTERS

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States.

The Detroit automaker reported third-quarter net income of $4 billion, or $2.78 a share, compared with $2.35 billion, or $1.60 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned $2.83 a share, above the $1.38 a share expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.