October 31, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in 2 hours

GM profit tops estimates, sees strong full year

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday posted far stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said its full-year earnings forecast would come in at the high end of its forecast due to strong demand in North America.

The Detroit automaker reported third-quarter net income of $2.53 billion, or $1.75 a share, compared with a loss last year of $2.98 billion, or $2.03 a share. Last year’s quarter included a charge related to Europe.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned $1.87 a share in the third quarter, easily beating the $1.25 analysts polled by Refinitiv estimates had expected. (Reporting by Joe White and Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski)

