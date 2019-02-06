Company News
February 6, 2019

U.S. pickup trucks, crossovers help GM swing to quarterly profit

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday swung to a quarterly profit from a year-earlier loss as profitable pickup trucks and crossovers in the U.S. market, combined with cost-cutting, helped offset lower overall sales.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.1 billion or $1.40 per share, versus a loss of $5.2 billion or $3.65 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM earned $1.43 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES had expected earnings of $1.22.

Reporting by Nick Carey and Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski

