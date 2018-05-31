FACTBOX-SoftBank backing more than a dozen mobility startups

May 31 (Reuters) - Japanese investment group SoftBank , through a variety of affiliated companies such as its $100-billion SoftBank Vision Fund, holds stakes in more than a dozen startup companies involved in some aspect of future transportation.

Among them are the following: RIDE/DELIVERY SERVICES Uber Didi Chuxing Ola Grab Grofers DoorDash Naldo Yummy Express FlightCar SUPPORT SERVICES YourMechanic – on-demand maintenance/repairs Manbang – logistics Keychain - logistics SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGIES Mapbox – mapping/localization Nauto – data analytics/management Innoviz – lidar Brain – AI/machine learning Mythic – AI/machine learning