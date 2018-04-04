FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 2:32 PM / a day ago

GM to stop production of Chevrolet Sonic Subcompact car - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co will stop production of its subcompact Chevrolet Sonic by as early as this year, the Wall Street Journal reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

GM is also considering discontinuing Chevrolet Impala in the next few years, while Ford Motor Co will stop making the Fiesta small car for the U.S. market by as early as next year, the Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when U.S. consumers are increasingly shunning passenger cars in favor of more comfortable SUVs and pickup trucks.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

