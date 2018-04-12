FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s president said on Thursday that April 20 is a hard deadline to reach an agreement on a long-term financial restructuring of GM’s South Korean auto unit, after which the operation would likely seek bankruptcy protection.

“Our preferred path remains to find a successful outcome here,” GM President Dan Ammann told Reuters in an interview. “It’s the right thing for all the stakeholders. But everybody has got to come to the table by next Friday.” (Reporting By Joe White Editing by Chris Reese)

