April 26, 2018

S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM's S.Korean unit -Yonhap

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Development Bank plans to inject $750 million into General Motors Co’s South Korean unit, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The amount would be higher than a previously planned 500 billion won ($463 million), Yonhap said.

KDB declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

GM owns 77 percent of GM Korea, while KDB holds 17 percent. GM’s main Chinese partner, SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, controls the remaining 6 percent. ($1 = 1,078.9700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

