GM to sell closed S.Korean plant to local parts maker for $99 mln

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korean auto parts maker Myoungshin plans to buy General Motors’ car factory in the southwestern city of Gunsan for 113 billion won ($99.5 million), Myoungshin’s parent firm said in a regulatory filing.

Myoungshin, a unit of MS Autotech, said it will buy the land and buildings of the GM facility to pursue contract manufacturing of electric vehicles.

GM Korea confirmed the deal, saying, “we aim to close this deal as soon as possible to ensure that there will be ongoing economic activity.” ($1 = 1,136.0800 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)