April 26, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM's S.Korean union accepts wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at General Motors Co’s South Korean unit voted to approve a tentative wage deal agreed with the automaker, the union said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Detroit carmaker’s South Korean unit reached a preliminary deal with its local labour union, winning concessions on pay and bonuses. That led the company to drop a plan to consider filing for bankruptcy.

A total of 67.3 percent of 10,223 union voters accepted the agreement.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

