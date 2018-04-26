GM's S.Korean union accepts wage deal

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at General Motors Co’s South Korean unit voted to approve a tentative wage deal agreed with the automaker, the union said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Detroit carmaker’s South Korean unit reached a preliminary deal with its local labour union, winning concessions on pay and bonuses. That led the company to drop a plan to consider filing for bankruptcy.

A total of 67.3 percent of 10,223 union voters accepted the agreement.