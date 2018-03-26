FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - General Motors said its South Korean operations would file for bankruptcy should its union not make concessions by April 20, the union said on Tuesday.

The comments were made by Barry Engle, President of GM International, during a meeting with GM Korea’s union leader on Monday, the union said in a document reviewed by Reuters.

Engle said the South Korean government should also promise to provide support for GM Korea by April 20. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.