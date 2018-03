SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - General Motor on Tuesday asked South Korea to designate its factory site in the city of Bupyeong as a foreign investment zone to be eligible for corporate tax benefits, an official at Incheon Metropolitan City told Reuters.

The official declined to elaborate further on GM’s proposal. (Reporting by Haejin Choi, Writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)