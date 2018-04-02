FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 2, 2018 / 5:00 AM / a day ago

GM Korea says March sales slump 19 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit said on Monday its March sales dropped 18.9 percent from a year earlier, extending their slide after the U.S. automaker said in February that it will shut down one of its factories in South Korea.

GM Korea posted total sales of 41,260 vehicles in March, including both domestic sales and overseas exports, compared with 50,850 a year earlier.

Its South Korean sales tumbled 58 percent to 6,272 vehicles in March. (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Hyunjoo Jin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.