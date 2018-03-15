FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:52 AM / in 11 hours

GM's S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean union said on Thursday that it will not demand a pay rise for this year, but instead wants the U.S. automaker to provide a future production plan and job security.

GM, which last month announced the planned shutdown of one of its factories in South Korea, has proposed a base wage freeze and no bonuses this year as well a suspension of some worker benefits including school tuition for employees’ children. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

